Publish View
Total Marketcap:
Bitcoin Dominance:
Column Info
OnChain Finance focuses on metrics that allow investors to make better comparisons and better decisions. Some columns may not be familiar - see below for overviews and links to complete explanations.
Publish your view and share
This unique link will always load the view you created - ie, your column and filter settings, and flagged assets.
https://onchainfx.com/v/samplehash
copy
You can give it a name and description which anyone loading your view will see.